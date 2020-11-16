First-round playoff matchups across the state proved to be much more competitive this season in a thinned postseason field.
Greenwood and McCormick found themselves in tightly contented road battles, while Abbeville continued to steamroll its competition.
Here are three takeaways from the first round of the playoffs for Lakelands teams.
Abbeville keeps
streak aliveThere simply hasn’t been a more dominant team in the state than Abbeville this season.
The Panthers cruised to yet another shutout victory with a 56-0 drubbing against Batesburg-Leesville. In the seven games it has played against state teams this season, Abbeville has outscored opponents 380-0.
Abbeville is the clear-cut favorite to win the Class 2A state championship, but will it even give up a single point to an in-state opponent in these playoffs?
It doesn’t look like the Panthers will be slowing down anytime soon.
Greenwood falls
just short in upset bidGreenwood, spearheaded by a talented senior class, seemed to have all the pieces to make a state championship run this season.
But the Eagles’ first-round road game against South Pointe could be considered one of the toughest matchups this past weekend.
Greenwood jumped out to an early lead and got an outstanding showing from its defense, but turnovers were once again too much for the Eagles to overcome in a 34-31 double overtime loss.
Turnovers and miscues also doomed Greenwood against Boiling Springs and Greer, a pivotal region loss that decided which co-region champion would host a playoff game in the first round.
McCormick denied
by War Eagles againMcCormick seemed determined to avenge last season’s 44-0 loss to Wagener-Salley in the second round.
In this year’s first-round matchup, the Chiefs jumped out to a 10-point lead but couldn’t contain Wagener-Salley wide receiver A.J. Swedenburg, who erupted for five touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the comeback victory.
A young, talented McCormick squad finished second in Region 1-1A only to Southside Christian, which took a step down from Class 2A to 1A in the new realignment.
The War Eagles were a tough draw for the Chiefs at this early stage in the postseason. In a normal season, without the abbreviated playoffs, McCormick’s game against Wagener-Salley would likely be a third-round or later matchup based on region finishes.