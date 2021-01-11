With region play now underway for all Lakelands basketball teams, here are some takeaways from the season so far.
GHS boys aim for better results in Region 2-4A Greenwood opened region play with a home loss to Greenville, but the Eagles should see more success this season in a new region and classification.
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Eagles won’t have to worry about their season ending at Class 5A Dorman High.
Greenwood will likely have some trouble getting past Greenville to challenge for the region title, but the team figures to be in the mix for the second playoff spot in the region.
Emerald boys a threat in Region 3-3ACould this be the year Emerald ends a three-year playoff drought?
The Vikings, led by a standout senior backcourt and a talented group of underclassmen, made a strong statement in their region-opening win over Broome.
Emerald appears to have all the tools to challenge for the region title. It can match up with anyone in the region with steady shooting from Zacoyeis Elmore and Shep Forrester and strong inside play from big man Demarion Rapp.
Saluda girls clear favorite in Region 3-2ASaluda made the Upper State championship last season and has picked up right where it left off this season.
With standout senior Kalisha Hill leading the way again, the Tigers could be in for a deeper run this year.
Saluda is off to a 5-0 start this season and should cruise to a Region 3-2A title. Before falling to Christ Church in last season’s Upper State Championship, Saluda’s only other loss came to Class 5A Lexington.
Hill, with a strong supporting cast, will be looking to lead the team to its first state championship appearance since the 1953-54 season.