Most of the sports world has been shut down for the past three months, but workouts and games appear to be on the horizon.
Baseball will be back soon in the Lakelands, as Post 20 prepares to play in the South Carolina American Summer League after the American Legion canceled its season. The independent league’s season will start June 29 and is expected to last about a month. The playoffs will take place Aug. 3-16.
The Braves have wrapped up tryouts and will have about 20 players on the senior legion team this season.
Greenwood and Abbeville County high schools begin spring workouts this week for fall sports teams under Phase 1 of the South Carolina High School League’s guidelines.
Nationally, the PGA Tour resumed play this past Thursday, and the NBA is set to return July 31 with 22 teams playing at Walt Disney World in Orlando. There will be eight more regular season games for each team, followed by a possible play-in tournament for the eighth seed before the playoffs begin.
Major League Baseball continues to embarrass itself as it can’t get its owners and players to come to any type of agreement to begin the season, but it should happen. Eventually.
As for football, there is growing optimism that both the NFL and NCAA will have seasons this fall. At the end of the day, football is still this country’s No. 1 sport, and those in charge are going to do everything in their power to make sure the season happens. It remains to be seen how many fans, if any, will be allowed in attendance at those games.
The return of all sports, however, likely will remain a slow process with a lot of uncertainty still surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Will there be a dreaded “second wave” of the virus in the fall and winter?
What about the summer? South Carolina is among a few states in the country with spiking COVID-19 cases.
Time will tell how the summer baseball and fall high school sports seasons will ultimately play out, but sports appear to be making their return — at all levels.