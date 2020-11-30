Basketball season is upon us.
The high school hoops season gets underway in the Lakelands this week, highlighted by Greenwood hosting crosstown rival Emerald on Friday.
As a new season begins, here are some players in the area to keep an eye on this year.
BoysDalen Boyles — GreenwoodBoyles made major strides as a junior last season as he prepares to return for his senior year. Greenwood lost last year’s leading scorer, Alex Cunningham, to graduation, so Boyles is expected to take over as one of the Eagles’ top scoring options in 2020-21.
Jaylin Tolbert — GreenwoodTolbert is one of the best athletes in the Lakelands. Greenwood’s senior quarterback has Division I football offers from Charleston Southern and The Citadel, but he’s also a force on the court.
Tolbert figures to return to the Eagles’ basketball team this season after not playing his junior year. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Zacoyeis Elmore —
EmeraldA strong core at Emerald is led by upperclassmen. Elmore and fellow standout senior Shep Forrester power a talented backcourt, and 6-foot-4 junior Demarion Rapp mans the middle.
Elmore is one of the steadiest playmakers in the area and he’ll continue to be leaned on heavily in his final year with the Vikings.
Zion Wright — SaludaZion’s older brother, Dallan Wright, put together one of the best high school careers in school history before graduating last year.
Now Zion gets ready for his sophomore season as one of Saluda’s top returning players. Zion flashed plenty of potential as a freshman last season.
GirlsErianna Wardlaw —
GreenwoodThe point guard enters her sophomore year after a promising showing as a freshman. Wardlaw and center Hailey Chiles will spearhead a young Greenwood team that should see improvement in Region 2-4A.
Kendahl Spearman —
EmeraldAfter playing last season alongside fellow freshmen Wardlaw and Chiles at Greenwood, Spearman transferred to Emerald and is expected to be the Vikings’ top producer.
Emerald has been led by standout talent in recent seasons. Quadijah Moore was the star of Emerald’s run to the Upper State in 2019, and Lauren Livingston led the way last year.
This season, it appears to be Spearman’s turn to lead the team. She averaged 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists with the Eagles last season.
Neely Bell — DixieThe 6-foot-3 center burst onto the scene for the Hornets as a freshman last season. Behind consistent play from Bell and other young players, Dixie hosted a playoff game for the first time in three years last season.
Bell and Dixie’s young nucleus should only continue to improve this season.
Kalisha Hill — SaludaHill is the area’s top returning player this season. She was named the Index-Journal Player of the Year last season after leading Saluda to the Upper State championship game. She also reached the 1,000-point club as a junior and was named All-State.
The Tigers remain one of the top teams in Class 2A after losing just one senior to graduation. With Hill set to lead the way again in her senior year, Saluda figures to be a top contender for a state title.