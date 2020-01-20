Tad DuBose will be entering his first season as a head coach this fall, but he’ll bring a valuable championship pedigree with him to Emerald’s football program.
During his 15-year run as Abbeville’s defensive coordinator, DuBose led one of the best defenses in state history and won six state titles, including a run of four in a row from 2015-18.
Now, DuBose will be tasked with leading a turnaround at Emerald.
DuBose, who was hired on Jan. 10, brings new energy to a program that has underachieved in recent seasons. Emerald missed the playoffs in the 2019 season after finishing 1-9 overall and last in Region 3-3A. The Vikings have won just four games in the past two seasons.
After this past season’s finish, the Vikings posted back-to-back losing records for the first time since 2009-10.
The talent is there. Emerald has a strong group of linemen on both sides of the ball, spearheaded by junior Cameron Gordon and sophomores Robby Harrison and John Deal. Running back Jaylen Foster also had an impressive showing in his freshman season and flashed plenty of potential.
Finding an offensive identity has to be one of DuBose’s top priorities. Emerald began last season trying to use a triple-option offense before ditching that scheme midseason for the I-formation.
Neither style produced much offense. The Vikings couldn’t solve their seasonlong fumbling problem and scored just 90 points in 10 games.
Will DuBose decide to implement the A-Bone offense — a variation of the flexbone, but from the shotgun formation — at Emerald? During our phone interview the day he was hired, DuBose said he’s impressed with the size and strength of Emerald’s linemen.
It’s an offensive unit that has the necessary personnel to play in the A-Bone. Most importantly, it’s a young offense that will be intact for the next few years and should have nowhere to go but up.
Defensively, another focus for DuBose will be the Vikings’ secondary. Emerald started several freshmen and sophomores for the majority of the season, and the big plays consistently hurt the defense.
DuBose will have to prove himself as a first-time head coach. He will be inheriting a young program that showed lots of growing pains this past season.
Realignment also did Emerald no favors.
The Vikings will be staying in Region 3-3A, but they’ll have a challenging region schedule. Two-time defending state champion Chapman is joining the region, as well as Broome.
Union County has won the region the past two years, and Woodruff will be coming off a 10-win season in which it won two playoff games.
It will take time for DuBose to make strides with the program, but his past success with powerhouse Abbeville should only help him lead a turnaround.