The outlook for fall sports changed dramatically — perhaps not surprisingly — in the past week, with college leagues modifying and even canceling their seasons.
On Wednesday, the Ivy League announced it won’t play any sports in the fall, a decision that is already having a ripple effect on Power 5 conferences across the country.
The Big Ten’s decision to shelve non-conference games to lessen potential exposure — causing the Pac-12 to quickly follow suit — was the the tip of the iceberg.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Saturday his concern for the football season is “high to very high” and acknowledged, “We are running out of time to correct and get things right,” as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Southeast.
As for the ACC, it will apparently wait until later in July before making any decisions about the fall season or possible scheduling arrangements.
But as one Power 5 athletic director told The Athletic: “It feels like we’re just postponing the inevitable.”
It was always going to be more difficult to restart sports collegiately than professionally, with many logistics and financial factors in play for universities.
A season without college football would have grave financial consequences. Athletic departments already have felt the financial squeeze of the coronavirus, evidenced this past week by Stanford, one of the nation’s most decorated athletic departments, cutting 11 sports.
Football isn’t golf or NASCAR, where players and drivers essentially do what they do in relative isolation. Football, by its core design, is the ultimate antithesis of social distancing. No sport creates the high-contact, close-quarter collisions on a large scale like football.
Because of that, it’s unlikely there will be a very long college football season this year, if there is one at all.
What does that mean for high school football in the state? We are a little more than a month away from when football jamborees and scrimmages would be happening, and the South Carolina High School League has given no indication that it is anywhere near moving into Phase 2 guidelines for practices.
There are still plenty of questions to be answered about the fall. Limiting the schedule to only region games and delaying the start of the season seem like possible options.
The pandemic is trending toward the opposite of returning to normalcy, and a season won’t be happening anytime soon until the spread of the virus finally begins to slow.
Whatever happens this fall in the sports world will require some shared sacrifice. Things aren’t going to be as we knew them. Maybe not for a while.