A school year that began with much trepidation 10 months ago has remarkably been completed with very few hiccups along the way.
After tonight’s Class 2A baseball state title game between Andrew Jackson and Legion Collegiate, champions will have been crowned in each South Carolina High School League sport.
It’s quite the turnaround one year after spring sports were promptly canceled because of the COVID- 19 pandemic.
The sports year had plenty of highlights for Lakelands teams, with several schools capturing state titles.
In the fall, Abbeville’s football team routed Marion in the state title game for its fifth state championship in the past six years. It was the Panthers’ 11th state title in school history.
Dixie’s boys cross country team also continued its recent run of success as it edged Southside Christian in the championship race for its second consecutive state title.
Saluda’s girls basketball team — led by Kalisha Hill, one of the best players in program history — finally broke through and won its first state championship with a 20-point win over Silver Bluff.
In wrestling, Ninety Six’s Martavis Mason went undefeated and captured the Lakelands’ only individual state championship in the 220-pound weight class.
Then the spring sports postseason made its much-anticipated return after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
An impressive Cambridge Academy girls soccer team reached the SCISA Class 1A state title game after playing region games against Class 2A teams all season.
Several Lakelands track athletes fared well at the state championships, highlighted by a record-setting performance by Greenwood’s 4x400 relay team and continued success for Calhoun Falls as the smallest program that competes in the SCHSL.
And despite dropping both games to Lake View this past week, Dixie’s softball team carried the flag for the area as the lone team to reach a state championship series.
Each year, the high school sports calendar always seems to come to an abrupt ending. What feels like it takes forever during the season is suddenly done in an instant.
And while the games are gone for now, they’ll be back the same way they went away — sooner than we can anticipate. It’s less than 90 days until the start of the high school football and volleyball seasons, a short break before we get to do it all over again next season.