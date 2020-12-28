The publication of our annual All-Lakelands football team will mark the end of a high school sports year unlike any other.
And what a year it was.
None of us were sure that any high school sports would be played after mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring seasons were lost, and the outlook for fall sports was bleak.
In June, we took our first tentative steps toward normalcy with the late start of summer workouts. As the first games approached in August, uncertainty remained surrounding the South Carolina High School League’s ability to finish the season.
Somehow, it finished — thanks in part to a combination of caution and blind luck.
But it wasn’t perfect.
Seasons were shortened, and teams, players and coaches missed games because of COVID-19 issues.
Still, fall sports state champions were crowned through it all. The pandemic threatened to close in on this year’s Class 2A football state championship between Abbeville and Marion because of COVID-19 issues within Marion’s program.
The game was delayed two weeks but was thankfully played. No one should want co-champions, and Abbeville showed just how silly that would have been as it cruised past Marion for its fifth state championship in the past six years.
Now the attention completely turns to the winter sports season, which has gotten off to a bumpy start in the Lakelands.
Greenwood High’s girls basketball team played its first game of the season after immediately coming off a two-week quarantine, and Emerald’s girls team will go exactly one month between games when it returns to the court in early January.
Will this winter’s sports season be able to finish? Like the fall season, only time will tell.
As for this year, fall sports certainly helped us regain some sense of normalcy after a difficult spring and summer. Here’s to hoping we can put together a safe, successful winter sports season in 2021.