The high school basketball state playoffs continue today, as four Lakelands teams try to make a run.
Seven teams from the area advanced to the shortened postseason in a year that saw only the top two teams from each region make the playoffs.
Abbeville’s girls team, McCormick’s boys team and Calhoun Falls’ boys team fell in the first round of Friday’s games.
Here is the outlook for each remaining Lakelands team heading into the first full week of the playoffs.
GIRLS Southside at Emerald (7 p.m. today)Emerald was forced into a month-plus layoff early in the season because of COVID-19 issues, but it excelled in region play despite a frantic stretch to make up games.
The Vikings won the region with an 8-2 record and will host No. 2 Southside tonight. The Tigers went 10-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 2-3A.
AJ at Saluda
(6:30 p.m. Wednesday)Led by senior Kalisha Hill, last year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year, Saluda still appears poised for a state title run.
The Tigers remain undefeated on the season and opened the first round with a dominant win Friday against Brashier Middle College.
Saluda finds itself hosting a familiar foe in Andrew Jackson in the second round. The Tigers defeated the Volunteers on the road last year to advance to the Upper State championship.
Calhoun Falls
at Denmark-Olar
(7 p.m. Tuesday)The Blue Flashes return to the playoffs with a young core leading the way.
Eighth-grader Autumn Thomas is the team’s top scorer, and Jasmine Cade is another standout for Calhoun Falls. Denmark-Olar has only one misstep this season, a two-point loss to Calhoun County in the second game of the year. The Vikings have won six consecutive games.
BOYSAbbeville at York Prep (7 p.m. today)Abbeville won a tiebreaking game against Crescent to make the playoffs and will travel to face York Prep Academy, which is in its first season participating in the South Carolina High School League playoffs.
The Patriots went 18-4 overall and 11-0 in Region 4-2A to claim its first region title.