The high school basketball state playoffs start today, and 11 Lakelands teams will try to make a run.
Here is the outlook for each Lakelands team heading into the first week of the playoffs.
BOYSGreenwood at Dorman(7 p.m.
Wednesday)Greenwood’s season has ended at Dorman each of the past two seasons, and the Eagles march into a daunting matchup this time.
This year’s Dorman squad is considered to be one of the best teams the state has ever seen. The Cavaliers (25-1) are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 28 nationally.
Dorman is led by 6-foot-10 Clemson signee P.J. Hall and Butler signee guard Myles Tate.
Blacksburg at Abbeville(6 p.m. Wednesday)After winning the Region 2-2A championship during the final week of the regular season, top-seeded Abbeville will open the playoffs at home. Blacksburg, with an 11-10 regular season mark, is the first obstacle.
The Panthers’ deep roster will be a challenge for any opponent, but the Wildcats will bring plenty of size into this game. All but three players on Blacksburg’s team are 6 feet or taller.
Southside Christian at Saluda(7 p.m. Wednesday)Saluda suffered a disappointing end to the regular season, losing four of its last five games. Still, with a talented roster led by Dallan Wright, Zion Wright and Keenan Brooks, the Tigers could bounce back and make a deep run.
Saluda will be looking to avenge last year’s playoff loss to Southside Christian.
Ninety Six at Lee Central(7 p.m. Wednesday)The Wildcats recovered from a dreadful 1-5 region start and won three of their last four games to make the playoffs.
Lee Central will be a tough draw for a short-handed Ninety Six team. The Stallions are ranked No. 34 in the state and have a deep bench. Ninety Six has had eight players on its roster for most of the year.
Estill at McCormick(7 p.m. Tuesday)McCormick suffered a pivotal Region 1-1A championship loss to High Point. Instead of a first-round bye, the Chiefs will host the Fighting Gators.
McCormick should have no problems getting past Estill, and a matchup against No. 1 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler should await the Chiefs in the second round.
Blackville-Hilda at Dixie(7 p.m. Tuesday)Dixie has been steady all year and finished the regular season strong, winning four of its last five games.
Led by sharpshooting senior William Snipes, the Hornets should be able to set up a second-round matchup with No. 1 Great Falls, last year’s state runner-up.
Calhoun Falls at Timmonsville(6 p.m. Tuesday)The Flashes won their last three games of the season to take the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 1-1A. They’ll face a Timmonsville team that lost its only two region games to Region 2-1A champion Great Falls.
GIRLSSouthside Christian at Saluda(6 p.m. Tuesday)Saluda is poised for a state title run. The Tigers went 16-1 overall and 9-0 in region play this year. Their only loss was to Class 5A Lexington during the opening weeks of the season.
Junior Kalisha Hill continues to be one of the best players in Class 2A. Freshman Jessica Means and sophomore Mya Carroll have also been key contributors.
Expect Saluda to roll in its opening game against Southside Christian.
Wagener-Salley at McCormick(7 tonight)McCormick also lost its region title game to High Point, but it will have the advantage of a favorable draw against Wagener-Salley, which went 2-13 overall and 1-8 in a competitive Region 3-1A.
Should McCormick advance, it will have a daunting matchup against No. 1 Estill, which has won 17 games in a row.
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Dixie(7 tonight)Dixie will host a playoff game for the first time in three years. It’s been quite the turnaround for the Hornets, who won just two games in the 2017-18 season, Jimmy Prince’s first as head coach.
The Hornets have a young nucleus that will gain key playoff experience and should only improve in the coming years. Dixie is led by 6-foot-3 freshman Neely Bell, freshman Ashton Crocker and sophomore Weslyn Bensel.
Ware Shoals at McBee(6 tonight)After losing the third-place region game to Dixie, Ware Shoals will travel across the state to face McBee.
The Hornets will be making their second consecutive appearance in the playoffs. They’ll try to end a two-game losing streak they suffered at the end of the regular season.
McBee just missed out on a first-round bye after losing to Lamar in the Region 2-1A title game.