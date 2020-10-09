GREER — A fumble on the 1-yard line. Two touchdowns on long runs called back. A fumbled snap on a punt deep in Greenwood territory.
Those mistakes and more sunk Greenwood on Friday night as the Eagles’ offense struggled to keep up with Greer quarterback Hollis Crosby’s connection with receiver Miller DeArmond in a 34-21 loss, the first of the season for Greenwood.
“We made way too many errors,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “I started writing them down and I just quit.”
Crosby hit DeArmond on long passes for touchdowns, once for the first touchdown of the game, then on a go-ahead 42-yard toss in the fourth quarter and another 28-yard pass later in the quarter.
“That kid’s an awesome player,” Liner said. “It wasn’t that we had bad coverage. He just won the ball. We had some 50/50 opportunities to make good plays and we just didn’t, and they did.”
Greer scored two touchdowns to start the fourth quarter, answered by a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Greenwood’s Chris Simmons. The Yellow Jackets sealed the win with a 48-yard run by EJ Bradford to reach the final score.
Bradford put Greer up 14-0 in the second quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown on a drive which started when Greenwood fumbled the snap on a punt. The drive before that, Greenwood fumbled the ball on the Greer 2-yard line.
Jyrea Martin led Greenwood’s rushing attack with 153 yards on nine carries.
Penalties nullified two long Greenwood gains. Jaylin Tolbert took off on what could have been a 66-yard touchdown, but a holding penalty was called.
Greenwood created some momentum going into halftime, when Tolbert threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Ahmari Coats that cut the deficit in half at 14-7.
Tolbert rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries.
The loss is a harsh wakeup call for the Eagles, as only two playoff spots are up for grabs this season in Region 2-4A. Greenwood will return to Greenville County next Friday for a matchup with region leader Greenville High.
“We’re not necessarily a young football team in the experience of the players we have, but we’re a young football team in terms of our group,” Liner said. “I thought our guys, they kept fighting all the way to the end. It wasn’t that we weren’t still competing. Our guys competed the whole time, but sometimes you need a gut check. It’s better to have it now, kind of early, than late.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 0 7 7 7 — 21
Greer 0 14 0 20 — 34
SECOND QUARTER
GR — Miller DeArmond 25 pass from Hollis Crosby (Gerardo Munoz kick)
GR — EJ Bradford 5 run (
GW — Ahmari Coats 64 pass from Jaylin Tolbert (Grant Reagin kick)
THIRD QUARTER
GW — Jyrea Martin 6 run (Reagin kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
GR — DeArmond 42 pass from Crosby (Munoz kick)
GR — DeArmond 28 pass from Crosby (Munoz kick)
GW — Chris Simmons 5 run (Reagin kick)
GR — Bradford 48 run (Munoz kick)
Rushing — GW: Jaylin Tolbert 15-86, Chris Simmons 16-56, KJ Makins 1-14, Jyrea Martin 9-153, KJ Scott 3-10. GR: EJ Bradford 15-105, Hollis Crosby 6-(-2).
Passing — GW: Jaylin Tolbert 5-11-1-87. GR: Hollis Crosby 10-16-0-181.
Receiving — GW: Ahmari Coats 4-85, Isaiah Thomas 1-2. GR: Jaleel Skinner 2-39, Miller DeArmond 8-142.
Records: Greenwood 2-1 overall, 2-1 Region 2-4A
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood at Greenville