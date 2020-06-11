Merv Rollinson led Emerald’s girls basketball team to a climactic Upper State championship appearance in the 2018-19 season, then promptly stepped down.
One year later, Rollinson is ready to return as the Vikings’ coach.
Rollinson stepped down two seasons ago to focus on his health. He coached Index-Journal Player of the Year Quadijah Moore in 2018-19 and reached the Upper State after three years of third-round losses.
“I’m actually excited to be back,” Rollinson said. “I was really looking forward to it. Really didn’t want to get out of it when I had to, but I had a lot of stuff I had to deal with health-wise and put in the work and hope to continue to make progress, live a good life and live as long as I possibly can.”
Megan Parks, who replaced Rollinson as head coach this past season, will continue as an assistant coach.
During his time out of basketball, Rollinson stayed around the team, attending most games. He said the time off the sideline allowed him to adjust his health habits and think.
“I wasn’t really eating right,” Rollinson said. “I had some diagnoses that were kind of a shock to me. That kind of affected my psyche a little bit. I had some things that I had to get a handle on and having the opportunity to think about stuff, think about life and really just work on getting myself together, that really helped me.”
Rollinson started his stint at Emerald coaching the team to back-to-back winless seasons. He turned the program around, winning three region titles and bringing the team to its first Upper State berth in school history.
Rollinson said when he initially stepped down he thought he would have taken a longer break than one season. His health improved, however, and he’s intent on finishing coaching on his own terms.
“I just knew I had to get back into it at some point,” Rollinson said. “And really just go out the way I wanted to go out ... without having my career sidelined by health problems.”