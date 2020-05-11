State Rep. John McCravy (R-Greenwood) honored Ninety Six’s state champion wrestlers, Cody Fleming and Daulton Maddox, in a ceremony Monday afternoon at Ninety Six High School.
McCravy awarded each wrestler a Statehouse resolution and gave a speech, which was broadcast on Facebook Live.
“On behalf of the South Carolina State House of Representatives, it is a privilege to recognize these fine young men as they go forward,” McCravy said in his speech.
Fleming finished his wrestling career at Ninety Six by setting the program record for wins and winning his third straight state championship at 220 pounds. He will join Lander’s wrestling team after graduating.
Maddox won the 138-pound title in Class 2A/1A with a win by 5-4 decision in the final.
Maddox wrestled at the state championship for the first time in his high school career. He qualified the year prior but missed the tournament because of an ACL injury.
The Ninety Six wrestling team reached the dual state tournament semifinal for the second year in a row. Coach Roy Lemmons led a resurgence of the program in recent years, taking the team from many losing seasons to having nine state-qualifying wrestlers in 2019 and seven state qualifiers in 2020.