McCormick freshman Suderian Harrison, a standout athlete for the Chiefs, will take part in an Under Armour Baseball Factory showcase event in Greenville later this month.
The Baseball Factory specializes in player development and raising the college recruiting profiles of high school baseball players. Notable Baseball Factory alumni include the Phillies’ Bryce Harper, the Astros’ Alex Bregman and the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado.
Harrison received an invite for the showcase because scouts had seen him play travel baseball. The event is May 31.
“It’s a great opportunity to get a chance to show my talents in baseball,” Harrison said. “It’s my first invitation to an event like that, so I’m excited.”
Harrison will be evaluated by scouts and receive instruction from the event’s coaches. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baseball Factory will be limiting groups to five players with designated arrival times.
During its upcoming events, the Baseball Factory plans on utilizing social distancing protocols, sanitizing all equipment and providing hand sanitizer stations.
Harrison, who also plays quarterback at McCormick, displayed a strong arm in his freshman football season. McCormick’s baseball team didn’t play in any regular season games before the spring sports season was ultimately canceled.
Harrison expected to mostly see time at pitcher, shortstop and third base for the Chiefs. He said he’s trying to stay sharp for the event after seeing limited live competition this year.
“Right now, it’s just about getting ready for the showcase,” Harrison said. “I’m taking cuts, fielding ground balls, just doing what I would do at practice. It’s different not being around teammates, but I’m still outside getting ready.”
Heading into his sophomore football season at McCormick, Harrison said he’s hopeful for a full season as he tries to build off a strong freshman campaign. He threw for over 1,200 yards and helped lead the Chiefs to a second round playoff appearance.
“It’s been tough with the virus, but now is the time to work on my craft in football along with baseball,” Harrison said. “I’m looking to get 2,000 passing yards and more touchdowns with a higher completion percentage. That’s what I’m looking to accomplish.”