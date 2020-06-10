After a strong performance in a showcase event last month, McCormick rising sophomore Suderian Harrison was chosen to take part in the Under Armour Baseball Factory National World Series this summer.
The event will be from Aug. 2-6 at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ spring training facility in Bradenton, Florida. Harrison was selected for the national tournament after scouts saw him play in a Baseball Factory showcase May 31 in Greenville.
“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of good competition against some of the top high school players in the country,” Harrison said. “I just want to be able to compete at the highest level and show off my talent and show the scouts what I have.”
The Baseball Factory specializes in player development and raising the college recruiting profiles of high school baseball players. Notable Baseball Factory alumni include the Phillies’ Bryce Harper, the Astros’ Alex Bregman and the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado.
An invitation to the tournament gives Harrison a bigger opportunity to be recognized by talent evaluators. Scouts from MLB teams will attend the tournament, according to the event’s website.
During the Greenville showcase, Harrison, an infielder and pitcher for McCormick, received instruction from the event’s coaches. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baseball Factory limited groups to five players with designated arrival times.
Harrison said just two players participated with him during his designated arrival time.
“That was definitely a huge advantage because I was the only shortstop who was there,” Harrison said. “I got a chance to get more one-on-one coaching and development tips from the coaches who were there.”
At the National World Series, players will train for 10 hours each day with professional scouts, former professional players and former college coaches on hand.
“I’m hoping this event will help get more scouts in to McCormick to watch me play,” Harrison said. “Hopefully, I’ll pick up some offers in the next couple of years.”