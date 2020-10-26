MCCORMICK
A’Chean Durant knew what was at stake.
McCormick entered last Friday’s game against Ware Shoals with an opportunity to punch its ticket to the playoffs. With a win, McCormick could guarantee its position as the second-place team in Region 1-1A and take the final playoff spot.
The Chiefs earned that spot after a dominant showing on the ground from Durant. The sophomore running back rushed for a team-best four touchdowns in McCormick’s 46-0 win.
“Our performance was great, and the offensive line did a great job of blocking,” Durant said. “Everybody did their job and everybody locked in that night so we could lock up a playoff spot.”
Durant is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Week for Week 5. He finished with 174 rushing yards in the shutout victory.
“The offensive line blocked great and opened up gaps and holes so I can get through there,” Durant said. “That got me going.”
It was the second consecutive week Durant scored four touchdowns in a game. He racked up a season-high 210 rushing yards and scored four times in a 45-6 win over Whitmire two weeks ago.
McCormick (4-1), which closes out the regular season with a non-region game against Fox Creek this Friday, will finish with a winning record for the second consecutive season, and Durant has once again played a crucial role in the team’s success.
His recruiting process is also already beginning to take shape. Durant picked up an offer from Duke hours before the game against Ware Shoals. Former McCormick standout running back Mataeo Durant, A’Chean’s brother, is currently in his junior season at Duke.
Duke is the first Division I school to offer A’Chean, who led the Lakelands in rushing yards and touchdowns as a freshman last season.
“I’ve seen a lot of maturity in the kid, and each week he just keeps getting better and better,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “He’s trusting in his speed and vision on the field, and he’s trusting in his offensive line. I see a lot of maturity in him as a running back and as a young man.”
McCormick’s offense — filled with young talent that’s led by Durant and sophomore quarterback Suderian Harrison — has been one of the best units in Class 1A this season.
The Chiefs are averaging nearly 43 points per game with several underclassmen at the skills positions and a stout offensive line paving the way for Durant.
“It’s the offensive line that’s been great in helping me,” Durant said. “They’re working their butts off at practice and in games. They’re dogs up front, and they help me get going.”