McCormick will be looking to continue its strong start in Region 1-1A tonight when it travels to face region foe Calhoun Falls.
The Chiefs opened the season with a 45-6 home win over Dixie, the team’s first victory in a season opener since 2012.
Young talent continues to lead the way for McCormick. Sophomore quarterback Suderian Harrison threw for 134 yards and added 63 rushing yards against the Hornets. Sophomore running back A’Chean Durant scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Freshman Kenyan Morton is another underclassman that has burst onto the scene for the Chiefs. Morton scored two touchdowns in his debut.
Tonight’s game will be the season opener for the Blue Flashes. Calhoun Falls was initially scheduled to play an away region game at Southside Christian before a positive COVID-19 case by a player. The team resumed practices Sept. 24 after a 10-day quarantine.
Offensively, the Flashes return a talented group of skill players in junior quarterback Ty Moon, senior wide receiver Jerami Talbert and junior fullback Jaquavis Bryant.
Moon will step into the starting quarterback role after serving as the team’s backup to Avant Harris the last two seasons. Moon saw plenty of time last season at running back and figures to be a strong dual-threat quarterback.
McCormick shut out Calhoun Falls 41-0 in last year’s game and has won the last nine matchups.