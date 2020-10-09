A crucial stretch with playoff implications begins tonight for McCormick as it hosts Southside Christian at 7:30.
The winner of the game will have a good chance at one of the two playoff spots in the region.
Southside Christian has been a top team in Class 2A in recent seasons and figures to be in the mix with McCormick and Whitmire for the Region 1-1A title. McCormick will play defending region champion Whitmire next week.
First, the Chiefs will turn their attention to the Sabres. McCormick is 2-5 all-time against Southside Christian. The last time the teams met was in 2017, when Southside Christian rolled to a 65-28 win.
“Southside Christian, that’s a contending team right there,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “With there only being two teams from each region making the playoffs, that’s a challenge for our region, especially. We’ve got a tough region with Southside Christian coming in, but we’ll treat it like it’s a regular game.”
Standout underclassmen lead a McCormick offense that’s been one of the best in Class 1A. The Chiefs cruised past Calhoun Falls last week in a 56-6 win.
McCormick has already scored 101 points in two games. The Chiefs opened the season with a 45-6 home win over Dixie.
Sophomore quarterback Suderian Harrison and sophomore running back A’Chean Durant have shined on offense. Freshman running back Kenyan Morton is another underclassman who has burst onto the scene for the Chiefs.
Southside Christian cruised to a 42-0 win over Dixie in its season opener. The Sabres are ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 1A prep poll.
McCormick will be tasked with slowing down two standout players on Southside Christian’s defense. Linemen Michael Kennedy and Zac Zivitski are the team’s only returning all-region players.