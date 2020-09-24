Dixie and McCormick will look to gain an early advantage in Region 1-1A when the teams meet tonight in the season opener.
“It’s important for everybody to get off to a quick start, since they’re only taking two teams from our region to the playoffs,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “Everybody in the region is contenders, and that first game is a big one. This game is very important for McCormick’s season. Dixie will be strong, but we’ll be ready.”
McCormick comes into the matchup looking to get healthy after missing several players in a preseason scrimmage against Abbeville in last week’s WCTEL Classic.
The Chiefs missed 12 players with injuries and lacking fitness. Standout sophomore running back A’Chean Durant, who made the All-Lakelands team last season in his freshman year, missed the game with an injury, but plans to play against Dixie, Pratt said.
McCormick sophomore quarterback Suderian Harrison impressed against Abbeville, rushing for 66 yards on seven carries and passing for 83 yards on four completions. Harrison recorded a 6-yard rushing touchdown for McCormick’s only score.
Durant and Harrison made stellar debuts as freshmen last season. Durant rushed for 1,385 yards, the most of any Lakelands player. He also led the area with 28 touchdowns.
Harrison showed off his big arm and racked up more than 1,700 yards through the air and on the ground. The duo led McCormick to a second-round playoff appearance last season.
“Suderian really showed up in that jamboree,” Pratt said. “His scramble ability is big. He takes pressure off the offensive line, and I’m looking for big things from A’Chean out of the backfield (tonight).”
Dixie withdrew from the WCTEL Classic after a Calhoun Falls player tested positive for COVID-19. The Hornets were scheduled to play the Blue Flashes for the second consecutive year in the Abbeville jamboree.
Dixie looks for improvement in 2020 after going 1-10 last season, having spent the past year getting many inexperienced players ready to compete. The Hornets hope to have more success in the double-wing offense behind a sturdy offensive line.
Dixie coach Vic Lollis said before the season that this year’s linemen may be the heaviest and strongest he’s coached. The Hornets’ group of linemen averages about 275 to 300 pounds per player in weight this season.
Senior Caleb Simpson will take over at fullback this season, and junior Chris Blackwood will also see time in the backfield for a run-heavy attack. The team is also welcoming several new skills players.