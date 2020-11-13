A surging McCormick football team will get another shot at Wagener-Salley in the playoffs tonight.
The Chiefs are looking to avenge last season’s 44-0 road loss to the War Eagles in the second round. McCormick will once again travel to face Wagener-Salley in a first-round matchup this season.
“I’ll tell you what — it’s deja vu,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “We’ll end up playing Wagener-Salley again. We had a really young team when we went down there last year, so the kids are looking forward to going back there.”
McCormick (5-1) comes into the game riding high after ending the regular season on a three-game winning streak. The Chiefs have a young, talented core that’s led by sophomore running back A’Chean Durant and sophomore quarterback Suderian Harrison.
Wagener-Salley locked up the No. 2 seed from Region 3-1A and the home playoff game that goes with it after going 5-1 in its region.
The game figures to be a battle of a potent McCormick offense matched up against a stout Wagener-Salley defense. The Chiefs are averaging 44 points per game. The War Eagles have forced more than 12 turnovers in six games and have allowed 8 points or less in three of its five wins.
After locking up the second playoff spot out of Region 1-1A three weeks ago, McCormick has been anticipating a rematch against Wagener-Salley. Pratt said his younger players feel more prepared this season after having little playoff experience last season.
“The kids are ready to go back there, especially because it was just terrible weather last year, but give Wagener-Salley credit,” Pratt said. “They had a great team last year, and they have a great team this year. They’re very well-coached. We’re back there again, and it should be a pretty good game this year.”