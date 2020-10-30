McCormick will get a final tune-up before the playoffs against a familiar non-region foe in Fox Creek.
This time around, the surging Chiefs will be looking for a better result. McCormick has lost its last seven games against the Predators.
“That’s always one of those tough games down there,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “They’re in Class 3A now, and they’re going up against some tough teams. Our kids really enjoy playing Fox Creek. It’s one of those games where it’s just bragging rights.”
Fox Creek moved up from Class 2A to a competitive Region 5-3A this season. The Predators (0-4) are still searching for their first win of the season.
Two standout junior prospects in dual-threat quarterback Jadon Johnson and offensive lineman Nick Williams lead the Fox Creek offense. Johnson was just a few yards shy of becoming a 1,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher as a sophomore last season.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams has already solidified himself as one of the top prospects in the state. He has offers from Florida, Penn State and Michigan State.
McCormick’s offense has been one of the best units in Class 1A this season. Led once again by sophomore running back A’Chean Durant and sophomore quarterback Suderian Harrison, the Chiefs are averaging nearly 43 points per game with several underclassmen at the skills positions.
“They’re like a Batman and Robin duo,” Pratt said of Durant and Harrison. “They’re best friends and do a lot together off the field. Suderian threw a 60-yard pass against Ware Shoals last week and showed off that strong arm he has. We’ve got a lot of weapons going for us right now.”
After a loss to Southside Christian that ultimately helped the Sabres win the Region 1-1A title, McCormick has won its last two games to lock up the second playoff spot in the region.
Pratt said the game against Fox Creek should serve as an opportunity to remain sharp heading into the playoffs next week.
“We’ve got everybody healthy, and the kids have been excited the last couple of weeks,” Pratt said. “Let’s see if we can continue the trend of getting some wins.”