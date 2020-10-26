A pregame meal turned into an unforgettable moment for A'Chean Durant.
Hours before last week's game against Ware Shoals, Durant landed his first Division I offer from Duke.
The sophomore running back said he was left in awe when he found out the Blue Devils had offered him.
"I was very surprised when they offered me," Durant said. "I'm a sophomore, and I've never seen many sophomores get offered by a Division I school like that before. It's great because it lets me know I'm out there and schools are taking notice of me already."
An offer from Duke has extra special meaning for Durant. His brother, former McCormick standout running back Mataeo Durant, is in his junior season at Duke.
"It's definitely extra special because he's already there, and then I get offered from them," A'Chean said. "That was my first one."
McCormick coach Paul Pratt said A'Chean got to enjoy receiving the Duke offer in style with his teammates surrounding him.
"We put the call with the coaches at Duke on speaker phone," Pratt said. "We let the other players and the principal (Steve English) listen in on it. It was one of those moments where the kids just jumped for joy to see him follow behind his brother's footsteps, who's already at Duke.
"We're very proud of A'Chean, and whatever he decides to do, we stand behind him. But that's a huge first offer, and I know plenty more will come behind it. He's just got to continue to remain level-headed and continue to work and do what he does."
A'Chean burst onto the scene as a freshman last season. He led the Lakelands in rushing yards (1,385) and touchdowns (28). This season, he's already recorded multiple games with more than 100 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
A'Chean has also helped the Chiefs make the playoffs with a winning record for the second consecutive year.
Mataeo said in an interview with the Index-Journal after his freshman season at Duke that A'Chean's "future is brighter than mine."
"That's a big brother for you," Pratt said, with a laugh. "Mataeo's been duly missed, but he's doing big things up there at Duke. A'Chean is his own individual, and I see him setting all the records here. When he moves on, we'll see him playing on Saturdays somewhere. I guarantee you that."