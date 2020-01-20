McCormick girls basketball senior guard Jordan Brown surpassed 1,000 points last Tuesday, and the Chiefs celebrated her accomplishment during Friday's 52-47 home win against High Point Academy.
"It was a joy to celebrate when she reached the milestone," said Gena Wideman, McCormick's girls basketball coach. "She has earned it and we wanted to make sure we celebrated her during one of our most competitive games. She has worked hard and she has earned every bit."
Brown surpassed 1,00 points with a basket in the team's 53-42 win against Whitmire last Tuesday.
Brown has been named first-team All-Lakelands each of the past two seasons. She led McCormick to an Upper State appearance her sophomore year and helped the team reach the third round of the playoffs last season.
As the only senior on the team in 2019, Brown has taken new responsibility in guiding the rest of the team.
"I've got a young team," Wideman said. "I've got two juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen, and so she (Brown) has worked hard with the juniors and sophomores to help push them in the right direction. When she's talking to them, she's talking to them in a mode of explaining things to them, teaching and being more directive on the floor. They are growing together and it helps."
McCormick is 4-1 in Region 1-1A, and Friday's win against High Point brings the Chiefs into a tie atop the region with High Point. Only five games remain in the season for the team.
This season, Brown is the team's go-to player again. For the past three years, she has had T'laysha Creswell as another key player, but Creswell graduated last spring.
With Brown as the team's only senior, Wideman is getting a lot of leadership and production out of her.
"It started out as difficult, because she's been playing basketball all her life," Wideman said. "It started out difficult, because she would be able to make the passes. It started out frustrating, but now they're learning to pay attention to each other’s game and what to look for, to look for that pass and to look to see what she’s going to do. They depend on each other and not solely on one person."