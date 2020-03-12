McCORMICK — McCormick standout senior guard Jordan Brown signed Thursday to join Converse’s women’s basketball program.
“A lot of players don’t get the opportunity to go play basketball at the next level, so it means a lot to go,” Brown said. “They’ve got a very nice campus, and I like the coaches and players. It’s a really great atmosphere.”
Brown has been a perennial top performer in the Lakelands during her four seasons with the Chiefs. She surpassed 1,000 career points in her senior season and led McCormick to a second round playoff appearance.
Brown has been named first-team All-Lakelands each of the past two seasons. She led McCormick to an Upper State appearance her sophomore year and helped the team reach the third round of the playoffs last season.
Looking back on her time at McCormick, Brown said she’ll miss the school’s community the most.
“Of course basketball season sticks out, but it’s more the people because they really mean a lot,” Brown said. “Everybody is like a family around here. If one’s hurt, we’re all hurt. If one’s doing good, we’re all doing good. We all support each other.”
As the only senior on the team in the 2019-20 season, Brown took on new responsibility in guiding the rest of the younger players.
In her first three years on the team, Brown had T’laysha Creswell as another key player, but Creswell graduated last year.
With Brown as the team’s only senior, McCormick coach Gena Wideman said she saw a lot of leadership from Brown this past season.
“Jordan has worked really hard,” Wideman said. “She has pushed herself and gone above and beyond. It’s been quite a few years since we had someone join the 1,000-point club. I knew (college basketball) is what she wanted, and to see her have this opportunity is exciting.”
Brown’s production won’t be easy to replace. She averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, five assists and 4.3 steals per game this past season.
Wideman, however, is confident Brown has left the program in a good place.
“It will be tough to replace her, but because she has been patient and has worked with the entire team, they will grow from the things she instilled in them over the years,” Wideman said. “But as she moves forward, you can’t help but be excited for her. As much as you hate to see her go, to have her go to the next level is awesome.”