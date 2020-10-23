McCormick earned a spot in the playoff as the No. 2 finisher in Region 1-1A with Friday night’s 46-0 win against Ware Shoals.
A’Chean Durant led the Chiefs with four touchdowns and 174 yards rushing. Kaneko Wideman and Amais Parker helped with 1 touchdown each.
“When (A’Chean Durant and Suderian Harrison) are on, those kids are on,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said.
Quarterback Suderian Harrison went 7 for 13 passing with 134 yards. Remello Ferdinand logged 33 yards receiving. Harrison threw two interceptions.
On the defensive side, Durant, Jay’Nious Johnson, Demetric Anderson, and Peyton Nance each had four tackles. Suderian Harrison nabbed an interception from the Hornets.
The Chiefs travel to Fox Creek next Friday for their final regular season game.