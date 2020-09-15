McCormick High School released COVID-19 guidelines emphasizing social distancing and mask-wearing as the school’s athletics department opens the fall sports season.
McCormick will sell football tickets from 5-7 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the high school on Wednesdays before each game. Tickets can be purchased from McCormick athletic director Rico Salliewhite for $8.
No tickets will be sold at the gate. A clear bag policy will remain in effect. Masks are required to be worn at all times, the school’s release said.
McCormick's release did not indicate any restriction on capacity. The South Carolina High School League has been granted an exemption to Gov. Henry McMaster’s requirement for public events to have fewer than 250 fans.
SCHSL requires fans and event staff to wear masks at all times and remain 6 feet apart at all times.
McCormick County School District staff members will not be granted free admission this year because of limited seating.
McCormick will accept all season passes and South Carolina High School League passes until stadium or gym capacity is met.
Tickets for McCormick's home volleyball games will be sold at the door for $5. Volleyball games will take place inside the McCormick Middle School gym.