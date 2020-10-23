McCormick moves on from a trouncing of Whitmire last week to an opportunity to punch its ticket to the playoffs this week.
The Chiefs (3-0) face Ware Shoals (0-3) 7:30 p.m. today. With a win, McCormick can guarantee its position as the second-place team in Region 1-1A and qualify for the playoffs.
McCormick’s offense is on a roll this season. The Chiefs have scored 45 or more points in each of their wins, and still managed 20 points in a 47-20 loss to Southside Christian.
Running back A’Chean Durant started the season dealing with injury, but is back on track. Durant rushed for four touchdowns in last week’s win against Whitmire.
Ware Shoals has struggled this season. A narrow loss to Whitmire for the Hornets preceded a 25-3 rivalry loss to Dixie in which running back Jalen Coates and quarterback Jake Calvert were injured.