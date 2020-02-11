WARE SHOALS — Turnovers and missed free throws stopped McCormick from making a comeback against a sharp-shooting High Point Academy team. The Chiefs lost, 65-30, Tuesday night in the Region 1-1A championship tiebreaker game at Ware Shoals High.
“I think we had a really, really bad game,” McCormick coach Gena Wideman said. “We had a rough first quarter. We had way too many turnovers and when you have that many turnovers, it’s hard to come back from it. But it’s OK, because we still have a playoff game at home.”
High Point’s Taniah Wilkins had 20 points as four Grizzlies players scored in double figures. Vivian Bracebridge had 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
McCormick senior Jordan Brown led the Chiefs with 15 points.
High Point started the game shooting well and drawing several fouls. The Grizzlies jumped to a 13-5 lead after the first quarter and led 34-7 at halftime.
Brown hurt her back after a hard foul late in the third quarter. She sat on the bench briefly, but returned to continue fighting for a comeback.
“She’s the only senior, and we have a lot of young people on this team,” Wideman said of Brown. “She as that senior on the floor made it her business to try to take care of her job as the leader. And I respect her for that.”
The loss means McCormick will miss out on a first-round bye in the Class 1A playoffs. However, the Chiefs will still host a playoff game against the No. 5 finisher out of Region 5-1A.
GAME SUMMARY
High Point 13 21 11 20 — 65
McCormick 5 2 12 11 — 30
Scorers — HP: Taniah Wilkins 10, Olivia Martin 7, Vivian Bracebridge 12, Kaderrah Beason 11, Adiyah Owens 13, Marina Galleher 2. M: Jordan Brown 15, Heaven Wideman 10, QuSondra Wideman 6, Destiny Bell 2.
3-pointers — HP: Vivian Bracebridge 4, Adiyah Owens 1. M: Heaven Wideman 2.