McCormick will host Whitmire tonight in a pivotal matchup with major playoff implications.
The Chiefs are looking to recover from a 47-20 home loss to Southside Christian last week. Southside Christian has been a top team in Class 2A in recent seasons and is in the mix with McCormick and defending region champion Whitmire for the Region 1-1A title.
The winner of this game will have a good chance at one of the two playoff spots in the region.
Whitmire won Region 1-1A with a 46-44 triple-overtime victory over McCormick last season. The Wolverines opened their season Monday with a 16-12 win over Ware Shoals.
The Wolverines secured the region title last season behind the play of Region Player of the Year Chandler Crumley, who returns for his senior year and spearheads a strong Whitmire rushing attack.
McCormick sophomore standouts Suderian Harrison and A’Chean Durant lead an explosive Chiefs offense that’s averaging over 40 points per game. Harrison was 13-of-23 passing and had 76 rushing yards against Southside Christian, and Durant turned in another 100-yard rushing effort.
Limiting penalties against Whitmire will be a focus for McCormick, which was hampered by miscues against Southside Christian. McCormick coach Paul Pratt said last week that penalties have stalled drives for the Chiefs in the last two games.