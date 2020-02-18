McCORMICK — McCormick pulled within one point of Estill with a layup in the final 30 seconds of a first-round matchup with Estill, which became a dogfight for McCormick to survive in the final seconds.
Estill, a 5-seed out of Region 3-1A, sunk McCormick by hitting free throws in the final seconds to claim a 54-51 win and end the Chiefs’ season.
“We didn’t play well,” McCormick coach Rico Salliewhite said. “We didn’t play hard. We didn’t play together. At the end of the day, their guards were better than our guards. They were more experienced, more composed. We played hard the last two or three minutes but you can’t win in the playoffs playing hard in the last two or three minutes. Ultimately, that comes back on the coach. Everything comes back on the coach.”
A hurried attempt at a 3-pointer which would have tied the game missed for McCormick as the buzzer sounded.
Zi Holloway led McCormick with 13 points, hitting 7 of 8 free throws. Nehemiah Dansby had nine points for the Chiefs.
Estill’s full-court press picked up in intensity in the second half and caused McCormick’s guards to panic and earned the Gators plenty of fast-break points.
Salliewhite said the Chiefs should have been more prepared for the press.
“It was nothing we haven’t seen all year,” Salliewhite said. “We’ve been pressed by Abbeville, we’ve been pressed by High Point, we’ve been pressed by Lincolnton. It was just a matter of we weren’t ready to play mentally and physically. It was a 2-5 game. We let the (fact that McCormick was) a 2-seed — we thought that we were going to come in and walk over them because they were a five.”
GAME SUMMARY
Estill 11 17 15 11 — 54
McCormick 14 10 11 16 — 51
Scorers — E: Christopher Hawkins 3, Cameron Mitchell 10, Aaron Martin 6, Earl Busby 8, James Fields 9, Sahmeer Bostick 4, Jermell Morris 4, Markeim Smith 6. M: Suderian Harrison 7, A’Chean Durant 6, Remello Ferdinand 7, Zi Holloway 13, Nehemiah Dansby 9, Darius Sibert 4.
3-pointers — E: Markeim Smith 2. M: Remello Ferdinand 1.