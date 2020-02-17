McCORMICK — McCormick dominated the boards and pulled away in the second half to reach the second round of the playoffs in Monday night’s 57-25 win against Wagener-Salley.
“Once they got into rhythm, they started playing like I know they know how to play,” McCormick coach Gena Wideman said. “Moving the ball, knowing how to shoot, taking it inside and then making the outside shot.”
Three McCormick players scored in double figures as Qusondra Wideman led the Chiefs with 19 points. Heaven Wideman had 15 points and Jordan Brown scored 10 points.
Brown led the team in assists, with several impressive dishes. Heaven Wideman hit three 3-pointers in the second half.
“Wagener-Salley was smart, they started making us take the outside shot,” Gena Wideman said. “We weren’t making it, but we started making it in the second half. It’s a matter of capitalizing on what you know you can do. And they made it happen.”
McCormick held Wagener-Salley to three points in the first quarter. The Chiefs went on a 15-1 run to start the second half and stretched the lead by 30 points by the end of the third quarter.
McCormick put its bench into the game to finish the fourth quarter. The team has a young roster, which includes many middle schoolers who were moved up to varsity for the playoffs.
“It was good to see them,” Gena Wideman said. “They are a hustling bunch. They hustled really well. I know they’re feisty. I know they don’t mind getting on the floor for the ball but that’s what makes it worthwhile. They have a lot of fight in them in terms of doing what they can to succeed.”
Monday’s win sets up a trip to Estill on Thursday. The Chiefs lost to end the season last year against Estill, and the Gators are 25-2 this season.
“It’s good for us to have that chance,” Wideman said. “But Estill is a good team, so we’re going to have to work.”
GAME SUMMARY
Wagener-Salley 3 11 3 8 — 25
McCormick 14 9 24 12 — 57
Scorers — M: Qusondra Wideman 19, Jordan Brown 10, Asya Milton 6, Destiny Bell 3, Heaven Wideman 15, Azhia Middleton 2.
3-pointers — M: Destiny Bell 1, Heaven Wideman 3.
Record: McCormick 14-5
Next: 7 p.m. Thursday, McCormick at Estill
