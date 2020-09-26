McCORMICK — McCormick captured a win in its region opener, beating Dixie 46-6 at Big Red Stadium.
The win is the first win in a season opener for the Chiefs since 2012.
Quarterback Suderian Harrison threw 10-for-13 for 134 yards and 63 rushing yards. Remello Ferdinand gained 45 yards rushing, and Kaneko Wideman gained 85 passing yards.
Kenya Morton and A’Chean Durant shared the torch for touchdowns, each scoring two. Suderian Harrison and Kaneko Wideman each scored one touchdown.
Anthony Garrett made six tackles. Keyna Morton added four tackles.
However, penalties plagued the Chiefs.
“They’re anxious to play the game,” coach Paul Pratt said. “We probably had 100 yards in penalties. “I’m going to have them work on it starting Monday.”
The Chiefs will face Calhoun Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.