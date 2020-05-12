Many years after his coaching career, former McCormick and Abbeville coach Johnny Goodwin maintains special relationships with his players.
One of them stocks his freezer with fish. Another cuts the 82-year-old’s hair. Those relationships are what Goodwin cherishes most about his career.
Goodwin, who coached 20 years at McCormick and 10 years at Abbeville, will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame. He finished his career 351-201 and won five region championships.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Goodwin said of the honor. “An award of this magnitude, at some times it’s given posthumously, and I am 82 years old, so I am very elated, very happy to get that, that I can be able to receive it while I’m still in fairly decent health. I am appreciative, I am grateful and most of all I’m blessed to be able to get an honor of that magnitude.”
Goodwin said he found success as a coach thanks to three aspects of his life.
The first is his family. He needed plenty of support early in his career when getting used to a long daily commute from Abbeville to McCormick.
“My wife is the glue that kept all of that together,” Goodwin said.
Second, his players earned many wins on the floor and gave him the opportunity to impact their lives off the floor, too. Goodwin started as a junior varsity coach and has amassed more than 600 wins combined between junior varsity and varsity.
“I had some basketball players that would make a good coach out of anybody,” Goodwin said.
One high point of Goodwin’s career on the basketball court was 1973. Goodwin’s Chiefs team went unbeaten in region play and progressed in the playoff to the state championship. McCormick lost to Hemingway at Carolina Coliseum in the state title game.
Those successful years saw the Chiefs playing regularly in a packed gym.
“If you were coming to the game, you had to get there by 5:30,” Goodwin said. “If you weren’t there by 5:30, it was packed already.”
The third thing that Goodwin said he owes his success to is the community in McCormick and Abbeville.
One of the greatest joys of Goodwin’s career was when the court at McCormick’s gymnasium became “Johnny Goodwin Court.” The people of McCormick voted to name the court after him.
“That was the ultimate honor, when they decided to, as a group of community people, went before the board and brought that about,” Goodwin said. “I was just elated. And anything that I did, I wanted people to know that I didn’t do it alone.”
Outside of coaching, Goodwin served in the Army until being honorably discharged in 1963. He won the Teacher of the Year award in 1970 at McCormick. He served as the treasurer of St. James AME Church in Abbeville for 35 years and has been named Man of the Year four times by Operation Impact.