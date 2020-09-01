Maggie Jameson is looking forward to the opportunity to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps.
Jameson has been hired as Abbeville High School’s athletic director. Her grandfather, Robert B. “Red” Jameson, coached many sports and served as athletic director in a long career at Abbeville.
Robert died in January at 87 years old. He won 366 of 518 games as the Panthers’ boys basketball coach. Robert is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, and the basketball court at Abbeville was named after him in 2010.
“I’m excited about following him,” Maggie said. “I think it’s a good motivation for me. It will push me even more to do a really good job because he did a really good job at it. I would love to be able to live up to his footsteps and do as well as he did.”
Jameson takes over for former athletic director Tad DuBose, who departed the school in January to become Emerald’s head football coach. She is now the second female athletic director in the Lakelands, joining Saluda’s Jeanette Wilder.
“It means a lot for me to take over because I want to do more for the girls at our school,” Jameson said. “We’re a football school, for sure, but I want to also help out the girls too. The guys have coach (Jamie) Nickles to look up to, but I hope I can be someone the girls can look up to.”
Jameson is a social studies teacher and cheerleading coach at Abbeville. She was named Abbeville High’s Teacher of the Year in 2019.
Jameson will continue serving as the Panthers’ cheerleading coach as she takes over as athletic director.
“I’m excited to work a little bit closer with all the coaches here,” Jameson said. “I’m looking forward to overseeing all of our programs. I think it will be good to have a set of fresh eyes on everything and make sure the coaches have everything they need to best serve our athletes.”
Abbeville boys basketball coach Doug Belcher will serve as assistant athletic director. He will oversee transportation and represent Abbeville at region meetings.
“I teach full time, so if I was going to step into this role, I did not want to give up any of my classes,” Jameson said. “Administration decided to add in an assistant role, and Doug has just been phenomenal. He’s been great to talk through things with and answer any questions I may have. I’m excited to work with him and get started.”