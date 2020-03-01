Carter Anderson leaped into his coaches’ arms, held up one finger and celebrated a state championship he had to talk himself into pursuing.
Somehow, the early mornings and late nights paid off.
“It just strengthens you,” Anderson said. “Makes you stronger, gives you something to push for every day.”
After two years of finishing fourth at the state tournament, Anderson arrived at the state title match with dominant performances in his first two matches. He defeated Summerville’s Gavin Butler in the final by 5-4 decision to win the 106-pound title Saturday.
Though he capped an undefeated season and even left some margin for error in each match, Anderson’s path to a state championship was anything but easy or simple.
His need to pick up more hours at his part-time job his junior year could have forced him to give up his wrestling career before it even got to this point.
“Carter’s had a lot of things go on outside of the wrestling mat,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “He never brings it onto the mat. He’s always a smiling kid who comes in ready to go. And once he gets off the mat, he’s back doing what he needs to do.”
Anderson has worked at Northwestern Deer Processing throughout high school. He first picked up the job to make extra money his freshman year, but his schedule became increasingly crowded by his junior year.
“From 6 o’clock in the morning he’s doing something until 11, 12 o’clock at night,” Mountz said. “And for all of that to pay off and see where he’s at right now, it’s really cool. And as a coach, that’s what you want to see.”
Northwestern worked with Greenwood’s schedule and worked around tournaments and practices, Mountz said. Anderson missed many practices, but trained on his own at different times.
Anderson led late in Saturday’s match, but Butler turned him on his back looking for a pin, the only way Butler could have won the match with only 30 seconds left. Anderson said he heard his teammate Jaqion Williams shouting to watch out for Butler’s move.
Williams, who took third at 138 pounds the same day, was instrumental in Anderson’s path, too.
During the summer and fall, Williams tried to convince Anderson to keep at it.
“He was working (at Northwestern) all this summer, and I just went by his house and kept saying, ‘Dude you’re going to win a state championship this year,’” Williams said. “I put it in his head, and it happened. I’m so happy for him.”
Anderson said he owes much of his state championship to Williams, and their friendship has grown in and out of the wrestling room.
“Jaqion’s been my mentor, my training partner, the person that pushes me every day,” Anderson said. ‘If I did not have Jaqion, I would not be a state champ right now. Jaqion has pushed me to be a state champ.”
Mountz said Anderson was on the fence about whether he’d be able to continue wrestling at some points in the season. Balancing work, school and wrestling got the best of him at times.
“There’s times when he’s thought about, ‘Look, man, I just need to work to make ends meet in certain spots,’” Mountz said. “Jaqion’s been up to him and saying, ‘No, you got to stay out, and you’re going to win a state title this year.’”
Now, Anderson is the first state champion at Greenwood since Steven Crowder in 2015 and the only undefeated wrestler in school history.
Looking back on the season, Mountz will remember the team’s atmosphere for a long time.
“The atmosphere in our room this year has been a lot different than any other,” Mountz said. “We’ve always had a good atmosphere, but this year has been a lot different. I think it surrounds those kids, and kids like Carter who have been doing the things that he’s doing and we all see it and know it.”