SALUDA — A stifling defensive effort earned Saluda a second-round playoff win Friday night, as the Tigers downed St. Joseph’s, 53-18.
The Tigers kept St. Joseph’s to nine points in each half and blew past the Saints for many fast-break baskets in the second half.
“Great team defense,” Saluda coach Jeannette Wilder said. “Our defense generates our offense. I thought we played well together. We shared the ball.”
Wilder made the third round of the playoffs for the second season in a row and the second time in her career.
“Feels great,” Wilder said. “Like I told the girls before the game, it’s not me. I’m just their coach. This is their journey. I’m just happy to be on the ride with them. They’ve worked really hard all year. They’ve been focused, and as you can see very enthusiastic. They’ve set their goals high.”
Saluda junior Kalisha Hill led the Tigers with 20 points. Tiara Daniels had nine, including two 3-pointers, and Mya Carroll scored eight points.
Hill, who has led Saluda in scoring all season, stepped up as a leader, Wilder said.
“She works hard on the floor offensively and defensively,” Wilder said. “She does all I ask her to do. She does the little things, which is amazing. She can rebound the ball, but she can also put the ball on the floor and play the guard and post spots.”
St. Joseph’s entered the game with a dominant first-round win against North Central and had a 15-5 record in the regular season.
Saluda made quick work of the Saints, though, taking off on a 10-1 run to end the first quarter.
To Wilder, another third round playoff berth means progress for the program. The Tigers have made the playoffs each year since 2013, but the team is seemingly making a breakthrough to the latter stages of the tournament recently.
“I think our program has been established,” Wilder said. “I think the girls expect to make the playoffs. This is just the point where these kids – they don’t know any different. So when we set the goal to get to the third round, that’s what they expect to do. My first couple years here, our goal was just to get to the playoffs. These girls, the bar is set so much higher for them. They have the confidence and they have the skill level.”
GAME SUMMARY
St. Joseph’s 6 3 5 4 — 18
Saluda 17 7 17 12 — 53
Scorers — SJ: Brigid Stanton 5, Brittany Morris 2, Emily Meade 4, Essence Thompson 1, Maddy Duwe 2. S: Kalisha Hill 20, Mya Carroll 8, Tiara Daniels 9, Nadya Watson 5, Auvia Holland 3, Kaylen Nick 6, Alexis Drafts 2.
3-pointers — S: Tiara Daniels 2.
Record: Saluda 19-1
Next: 7 p.m. Monday, Saluda at Andrew Jackson