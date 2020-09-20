You know you’re invested in your job when you have a dream about it.
You’ll wake up in a cold sweat wondering whether that extra task was completed, or whether you responded to that email.
One night, a few weeks before full-contact practices started for public schools, Greenwood coach Chris Liner had a flashback. It was a memory held close to Liner’s memory of his hometown and its football team, and this fall he approaches his first season as that team’s coach.
In his dream, a teenage Liner hung out in the BI-LO parking lot with teammates Larry Ryans and Ernest Dye. Ryans and Dye eventually played in the NFL, but at present, they were high school kids looking to complete a preseason fundraiser by selling stickers emblazoned with the words, “Greenwood: A Football Tradition.”
“Those things sold like hot cakes,” Liner said, adding that he remembered selling the sticker to his best friend’s father for $20, which “felt like a fortune at that age.”
Liner, hired nine months ago, takes pride in the winning history of Greenwood football. It started in 1943 with Princeton native J.W. “Pinky” Babb and his 336-81-23 record in 39 seasons. Willis Burkett had a 107-51 record at the helm after Babb retired. The Eagles continued with Shell Dula, who won three state titles and sent countless players to college and professional careers. Liner played under Burkett and coached under Dula to start his career. Gene Cathcart brought the team its most recent success, going 58-12 from 2009 to 2014.
Since 1943, the school has had only seven coaches. Liner is the first alum to coach the team.
“I think that says it all,” Liner said of the sticker’s slogan. “There’s a lot of schools that have had tremendous success, but there’s very few places that have had the success for a number of years that Greenwood has had. It’s a tremendous opportunity to represent my town as their coach.”
Since Cathcart won the 2012 state championship with the Eagles, Greenwood has struggled relative to its past.
The Eagles have failed to reach the third round of the playoffs each of the past four seasons. While the team routinely played at the same level of much larger schools earlier in the 2000s, it struggled in the state’s largest classification, Class 5A, in recent years.
The timing is right for something different in 2020. First, the Eagles return a talented and numerous senior class. Second, the school drops into Class 4A, where it will face schools of similar enrollment.
Liner’s entrance into the school brings new energy, but with a focus on the school’s vaunted history. The team has new uniforms in 2020 — all black jerseys with bold yellow-and-white numbers, plus bright yellow pants and helmets — to replace the previous season’s slicker look of dark grey jerseys and pants. The new, throwback-style, uniforms are similar to ones you see in photos from the Dula or Burkett years.
Liner added several Greenwood natives to the coaching staff, to include associate head coach Tom Butler, who previously served as Great Falls’ head coach.
Butler hopes the closeness of the staff rubs off on the players.
“It means more to us because we practiced on this field,” Butler said. “We played in that stadium. We bled in this field. It just feels like we care just a little more. We care more and we think that might build something for the future.”
Senior center Bryson Peppers said the change in attitude around the program has been noticeable.
“I think it’s going to help us tremendously because he knows how Greenwood is and how we’re supposed to play,” Peppers said. “He knows the attitude we need to bring back this year.”
The focus on bringing back the tradition Greenwood is known for isn’t lost on senior cornerback K.J. Makins, either.
“You always hear, ‘Greenwood ain’t Greenwood like it used to be,’” Makins said. “Well, I feel this year we’ll turn around and put Greenwood where it once was. I feel we have something to prove and we’re ready to get to it.”