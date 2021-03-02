Greenwood High’s Caroline Monroe accomplished something in Monday night’s girls soccer match against crosstown rival Emerald that she’s never done at the varsity level. She scored her first career goal. And it was a long one — from about 30 yards out.
“I turned around and didn’t think it went in,” Monroe said, “because I thought she (Emerald’s goalkeeper) caught it, and it went right between her legs. “We’ve practiced that — the pullback and the passback to outside mid — but that’s the first time we’ve done it and it actually worked.”
Clair Lewis scored two first-half goals, and Monroe scored the final in the second half as Greenwood beat Emerald 3-0 in the season-opener.
Monroe, a center midfielder, said her first goal was something “you are waiting for and anticipating.”
“You’re kind of OK if it doesn’t happen,” Monroe said, “because you know you’re not playing striker or anything. But it feels pretty good.”
Lewis is used to scoring goals as a forward. She dazzled with her footwork and speed on Monday, scoring her first goal at the 36:25 mark of the first half and her second at the 27:34 mark. Greenwood led 2-0 at the break.
“Sometimes I just take it by myself,” Lewis said. “If it’s two on one or one on one, I take it by myself.”
Lewis has been playing since she was 5 years old, but she said she works on her footwork “more than most people do.”
Greenwood coach Katelyn Miller said that, after the the first game of the season, her team now knows what it needs to work on.
“I’m really impressed,” Miller said. “We’re executing. I’m proud of my girls. We had a senior (Monroe) get her first goal tonight. That was a huge move. It was great sportsmanship — playing from across town. It’s always a good game. A little chippy. We like that.”
Emerald goalkeeper Amari Goodman had 11 saves. The Vikings, however, had just one shot on-goal in a match that was pretty much played on Greenwood’s side of the field.
“We’ve got some new girls,” Emerald coach Grant Dickey said. “I think this year we’re still trying to learn the basics and trying to get better as a whole. It’s just some fundamentals here and there. We’re just still trying to learn the game. We’re trying to learn and get better each day.”