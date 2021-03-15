It was the quintessential performance for a striker.
Being a consistent threat and putting shots on target are key, but ultimately the striker needs to score, and if it’s a really special night, score in bunches.
That’s exactly what happened for Greenwood junior forward Clair Lewis, who pocketed three goals on her first four attempts all within the first half of a 4-1 victory for Greenwood over Emerald.
“She’s got a phenomenal touch. She sees the whole field and she sees it greatly,” Greenwood coach Katelyn Miller said. “She knows where it needs to go and if she doesn’t have that one-on-one, she knows to kick it out for that pass, and that’s another thing. I mean, our wings and midfield, they got the ball back into her for those shots and it’s just the dynamics in this team that [are] incredible.”
The Eagles used small, quick passes between their midfielders and their wings to open up runs for Lewis to exploit the Emerald defense. Senior Ali Bell assisted on two of Lewis’ three tallies by placing well-timed balls for Lewis to run to.
When Bell wasn’t finding her teammates, she was tallying goals of her own. Her free-kick goal from outside the 18-yard box curled from left to right just over the outstretched glove of the Emerald keeper.
“She’s got a power kick,” Miller said. “She can kind of bend them and move them the way we need to. We’ve been working a lot on placement targets and did a lot of target practice. It’s paying off big time.”
After the early deficit, the Vikings were able to slow the Greenwood offense down in the second half, holding them scoreless. Then, Emerald broke into the scoring column when Izzy Pruitt jumped on a loose ball inside the penalty area.
“We just talked about going out there and giving a little more effort, just work a little bit harder,” Emerald coach Grant Dickey said. “We gave them the goal to go out there and keep a shutout for the second half and go out there and score a goal. They did just that.”