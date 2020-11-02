Greenwood senior Clair Lewis’ performance at the Class 4A state tournament put Greenwood back on the map in its new classification as a high-level competitor in the sport.
Lewis finished sixth, shooting 75 on the first day and making the All-State team. For Lewis individually, the magnitude of the accomplishment didn’t sink in immediately.
“It never really kicked in until the next day,” Lewis said. “(My parents and I) were going out to eat and I told them that it is just now kicking in that I was sixth in the state for 4A. I didn’t really have any emotions that day. I’m speechless about it, really.”
Heading into her senior year, Lewis knew she needed to focus on a few aspects of her game to make a substantial leap.
Chip Whitt coached Lewis earlier in high school, then left as the Eagles’ girls coach. This fall was his first season back as coach.
“(Clair) was a good player when I left,” Whitt said. “When I came back, she was an even better player. We saw the potential for her to become even better as well.”
Whitt challenged her to improve her short game, which Lewis didn’t enjoy but committed to so she could perform at a higher level.
“He always wanted me to work on short game, and I didn’t really want to do that. I’m glad he pushed me to practice my short game, because it really paid off at the end.”
Lewis’ 9-hole average this season was 42 and her 18-hole average was 82. She finished second at the Region 2-4A tournament and fourth in the Class 4A Upper State qualifier.
Outside of her own play, Lewis also served as the Eagles’ leader this season. As the only senior on the team, she often mentored the team’s young players.
“They kind of looked up to me, so I just kind of put it on my back and did all I could to play as well as I can,” Lewis said. “I’ve practiced hard. Practice, practice, practice and it paid off finally.”