In a sport that prioritizes capitalizing on opportunities, there are times where a team will do so much right, but still walk away with nothing.
Emerald was that unfortunate team in its 5-1 loss to Chapman on Tuesday. The Vikings were able to place 11 runners on base and were able to load the bases twice against the Panthers, but could only muster one run which came in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“We are doing our jobs getting people on we just have to get that timely hit and we can’t [come back to the dugout] down after [stranding the bases loaded in the third inning], we still have four innings to play after that,” Emerald head coach Chasity Davis said.
The missed chances for the Vikings did not only occur at the plate, they also found their way in the field. After yielding one run through three innings, Chapman capitalized on two botched routine ground balls and a missed fly ball to tally four runs in the inning.
Although Emerald stayed within striking distance, thanks to an 11-strikeout performance by senior Lauralee Scott, the errors plus the inability to score proved to be insurmountable.
“I tell them every single day that catching and throwing is going to be the most important thing we do every single day,” Davis said. “If we don’t take it serious every single day [this is] what happens, errors happen. I know we can make those routine plays, its just going to be when we figure that out and be determined to do it.”
Davis said that right before Chapman’s spring break, the Panthers were ranked second or third in the region and also said that the Vikings were “right there with them.” However, she noted the distance between the two squads right now comes down to making fundamental plays and capitalizing with runners are on base.
“I think that is going to be the difference in region,” Davis said. “[We are] not playing Greenwood anymore, its region games and we have got to have that against region teams. We need to fight harder and dig deeper when it comes to playing these teams, we know they are going to compete well against us, that’s just our region.”