A lawsuit filed against Greenwood County School District 50 says a former Emerald High School football player sustained an injury during summer workouts.
According to a civil complaint filed earlier this month in Greenwood County court, the former player participated in a “Strip Drill” on June 21, 2018 with players of multiple grade levels and a senior who outweighed him by about 80 pounds struck him.
The filing alleges the player, who was a rising freshman at the time, suffered a fractured collarbone during the hit that required surgery and the insertion of two plates and three screws. According to the document, the senior at the time was a four-star recruit who went on to play Division I football in the SEC.
Football coaches were informed the player was injured but “forced him to continue drills and practice, including flipping tractor tires,” the document said.
The lawsuit claims the school district was negligent in “failing to provide immediate medical attention” and “forcing the (player) to continue with practice at the risk of further injury,” and also alleges the player’s injury has “impaired (his) enjoyment of life and has caused permanent impairment.”
The plaintiff’s attorney and District 50 declined to comment