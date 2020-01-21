Emerald trailed for the first time all game when Clinton took a one-point lead in the final six minutes, but the Vikings proved they still had one more run in them.
Emerald showed poise down the stretch and used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure a 64-49 win Tuesday night at Emerald High School.
In last Friday’s overtime loss to Woodruff, Emerald saw its double-digit lead evaporate after key misses from the free-throw line. The Vikings missed five free throws in the extra period.
It was a complete turnaround for Emerald against Clinton. Emerald shot 27 of 38 from the line as a team, and junior guard Zacoyeis Elmore made 13 of his 17 free throws.
“That’s the difference in tonight and last Friday against Woodruff — we finished at the line tonight,” Emerald coach Mark Sorrow said. “Anytime you can do that, that’s big. That’s growing as a team.”
Elmore paced the Vikings’ offense, scoring a game-high 23 points. Junior guard Shep Forrester followed with 18 points.
Those two helped spark Emerald’s 10-0 run to start the game. Forrester threw down an electric dunk early in the second quarter to give Emerald a 22-10 lead.
Clinton, however, went on an 11-2 run in the final minutes of the first half to cut the deficit to single digits at halftime.
The Vikings didn’t have much of an answer for the Red Devils in the third quarter. Clinton used a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to three points heading into the fourth.
“Clinton came in a little shell-shocked early, but they did a good job subbing in guys and picked up their intensity,” Sorrow said. “They played hard.”
Davis Wilson’s layup with 5:33 to play gave Clinton a 44-43 advantage, but it proved to be the Red Devils’ only lead.
Emerald’s defense held Clinton scoreless for nearly the final five minutes of the game. Clinton made a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to stop the scoring drought, but the game was already out of reach. Clinton has now lost 14 consecutive games.
“At halftime, I told the guys (Clinton) would make a run, because they were playing hard,” Sorrow said. “We just had to weather the storm and hit our free throws when the time came. I thought we played well defensively and rebounding well. It was one of those games with those kind of big runs. We weathered the storm and pulled away at the end.”
Emerald improved to 2-2 in Region 3-3A and sets up a pivotal game Friday against Union County (3-1 Region 3-3A). The winner will move into second place in the region.
The growth Sorrow saw from his team against Clinton has him encouraged heading into Emerald’s game against Union County.
“We’ve got to take the positives from this one,” Sorrow said. “We see what we can do when we get a lead and we’re able to finish at the line. I thought our energy was great all night. I’m proud of them for getting this win tonight. It’s definitely something to build on.”
GAME SUMMARY
Clinton 8 18 12 11 — 49
Emerald 17 18 6 23 — 64
Scoring — E: Zacoyeis Elmore 23, Shep Forrester 18, Sean Adams 8, Kamal Moss 6, Nigel Scott 5, Zack Williamson 4.
3-pointers — E: Elmore 2, Adams 1.
Record: Emerald 4-12 overall (2-2 Region 3-3A)
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Union County