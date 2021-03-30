Greenwood’s offense finally found its footing late in Tuesday’s home game against crosstown rival Emerald.
After clinging to a 2-1 lead going into the late innings, the Eagles erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from the Vikings and earn a 10-1 victory.
“It’s like we were kind of waiting to bust out,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “Our pitching and our defense did a great job of keeping us in it. We feel really confident about our offense, and we expect them to deliver. Sometimes we have to rely on that pitching and defense until they can get things going.”
The Eagles sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth and recorded five hits, including a two-run home run from sophomore TJ Aiken.
Greenwood senior standout Graham Peeler, who made his first varsity start on the mound, opened scoring in the first inning with a solo home run to center field.
Peeler allowed just one run on two hits and struck out two in 2 2/3 innings of work.
“He struggled with command a little bit, but he did a really good job of battling, fighting and competing,” Baker said. “At the plate, that’s just Graham Peeler. He’s been pretty hot for us all year and has a chance to do that anywhere we play.”
Emerald’s lone run came on a wild pitch in the third inning. The Vikings struggled to find any offensive consistency and couldn’t recover from the Eagles’ explosive offensive showing in the sixth.
“It’s about learning to handle adversity,” Emerald coach Colby Painter said. “We’ve got to be able to go out there and stop the bleeding. We’re young and we’ve just got to grow. Hopefully we can take this and use it to keep climbing to where we need to be.”
Emerald starting pitcher Jordan Bearden remained steady after allowing the first-inning home run to Peeler, but Painter said he wanted to see more intensity from his team after Bearden was replaced because of a high pitch count.
“We have to keep that same high energy,” Painter said. “I thought our energy was down (after the sixth). We recorded three outs too quickly that last time we went up to the plate. We’ve got to be able to keep that energy up when we’re in the field and in the dugout.”