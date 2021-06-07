Ben Snipes never wanted to be in the limelight. If anything he was and has always been content to stay behind the scenes, letting his players enjoy the benefits of their success.
But when former head coach, Gary Stone, stepped down in 2019 to become the assistant principal at Greenwood High School, Snipes was thrust into one of the few places on a softball field where the proverbial spotlight shines the brightest — the 15-foot by 3-foot coaches box along the third baseline.
It was a foreign position, and a position he “never envisioned” working as an assistant for the Hornets under Stone, but like everything he does, it was for the players. Now, just two years later, Snipes announced he is retiring as the Dixie softball head coach.
“It’s been fun,” Snipes said. “I’ve had a lot of relationships with all of these outstanding young ladies that have turned into great moms and some of them are doing different things. It’s just fun to see what they have become.”
Snipes began coaching softball when his daughter, Leigha, was a seventh-grader at Dixie. Snipes said at the time he was coaching the Dixie jayvee baseball team when Stone asked him to be his assistant.
“I coached her and her group in rec ball growing up,” Snipes said. “The only way I was going to see her play was if I coached her. So I guess I was ‘daddy balling’ as we call it. But, it worked out and we set a good foundation that year.”
That “foundation” made Dixie a powerhouse, as the Hornets reached the state finals in seven of the 11 years Snipes was a coach. Dixie would go on to win three state titles during Snipes’ tenure, which includes the 2019 team that came from behind to beat Lake View High School in the winner-take-all Game 3.
The 7-6 victory over the Lady Gators that season, was highlighted by Mackenzie Freeman hitting her first home run of the year.
“That’s one of the best memories I have (coaching),” Snipes said. “I don’t think she hit more than one home run in high school. She came up in Game 3 and hit a grand slam to put us up 7-2. That was her last at bat as a Dixie Hornet and what an incredible way to go out. It was a heck of a moment for her and I was glad to be apart of it.”
Snipes said he still plans to be around the program whether it’s as a volunteer coach or as a groundskeeper. But just like his decision to become a coach in the first place, whatever role he takes going forward, he’ll do it as long as it’s for the best for the team.
“I just enjoy working with the kids and (watching) them have success and seeing them improve,” Snipes said. “I think athletics are a (great) way to teach people how to be better adults and teach them how to work hard. I know it did for me so that’s what drove me.”