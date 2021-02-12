Wrestling is the ultimate individual sport, but many schools in the Lakelands have strong teams that are set to test their collective strength in the state playoffs.
The dual playoffs will conclude Feb. 20, then individual Upper State and Lower State tournaments will begin Feb. 26.
The following teams will open the dual playoffs today.
Greenwood (at Indian Land)
After the latest realignment, Class 4A became the most stacked classification in the state when it comes to wrestling. Greenwood will get a taste of that in a first-round tilt with Indian Land.
Indian Land is ranked third in the state by SCMAT.com, while Greenwood comes in at No. 12. Indian Land won its region, while Greenwood finished second in Region 2-4A, behind a powerhouse in Eastside.
Indian Land is led by a strong trio of seniors in Clint Creech at 126 pounds, Grant Witherspoon at 145 pounds and Terrell Ottinger at 152 pounds. Greenwood will hope to score some points in the lighter weights, and senior 138-pounder Adam Clinemyer is set to start a promising postseason.
Ninety Six (vs. C.A. Johnson)
Ninety Six fell in the Upper State championship by one point last season, and the Wildcats seem to have enough firepower to at least reach that stage again.
Ninety Six has an advantage in the dual playoffs because it has no holes in its lineup. The Wildcats, however, have several young wrestlers who will be put to the test in the dual playoffs.
Dixie (vs. Chesnee)
Dixie's wrestling program is in its first year, but the Hornets have seen incredible roster turnout and that led to earning the 4-seed in the playoffs.
Dixie is led by Landon Mitchell and 106-pounder Davis Smalley, who won a state title last year as a freshman while wrestling for Abbeville. The Hornets have locked up their first home playoff match and now will seek the program's first playoff win.