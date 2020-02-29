ANDERSON — Cody Fleming needed one minute and ten seconds to become a three-time state champion.
Fleming scored a takedown as soon as the match started in his 220-pound title match in Class 2A/1A. He clenched his opponent, Whitmire’s Chandler Crumley, tightly to the mat, pinning him with 50 seconds remaining.
Fleming leaped into the arms of his father, Kevin Fleming, and celebrated the decorated end of a wrestling career that saw three straight state titles and one runner-up medal.
“I knew he was going to be the strongest one I’d seen all season,” Fleming said. “I went in fast and I knew if I got the first takedown, which fortunately I did, I thought I had it in the bag, because I knew I could turn just about anybody.”
Fleming has been the leader of Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons’ team for four years as the Wildcats have seen a resurgence with four state champions over the past two years and a record number of state qualifiers.
“What he’s meant to this school and this team for four years has been indescribable in any kind of words you could put together,” Lemmons said. “He truly set the bar for what a good wrestler should be, what a student should be and what a student-athlete should be. There’s not going to be another like him in a long time, because he set the bar so high.”
Greenwood’s Anderson wins state title at 106In the final minute of the third period, Greenwood 106-pounder Carter Anderson was turned on his back by Summerville’s Gavin Butler.
Anderson led in points — he just needed to prevent a come-from-behind pin from ruining his pursuit of a state title. Anderson rolled onto his stomach and saw out the final 17 seconds for a 5-4 win by decision.
“I had my teammates, like Jaqion Williams, I heard them screaming about it and so I knew it was going to happen,” Anderson said. “I was getting turned there but I could see it coming and I rolled right through.”
Anderson took fourth at state each of the past two years.
“Surreal,” Anderson said. “It feels so good, especially going undefeated. I deserved it, man. It’s the best feeling in the world.”
Anderson is the first state wrestling champion at Greenwood since 2015, when Steven Crowder won a state championship.
Anderson’s teammate, Williams, lost in the semifinal Friday at 138 pounds. Williams fought back Saturday to take third in the weight class.
“Just keeping your head on straight, coming back wrestling tough,” Williams said of what it took to rebound. “I won the last match of my high school career, so it feels good.”
Smalley reign continues
at AbbevilleOne year after Chandler Smalley became the 20th wrestler in state history to win four state championships, his brother, freshman Davis Smalley, seems to be next in line.
Davis pinned his opponent, Daniel Barfield of Andrew Jackson, in the second period to win the Class 2A/1A state championship at 106 pounds.
Davis defeated Barfield last weekend at the Upper State championships.
“I remember him being so strong,” Davis said. “I faced him last week, and I knew I had to some way technically beat him because I’m not as strong as him. So I had to just think about what I was doing and it ended up paying off.”
Like his brother, Davis is a student at Dixie High School. He wrestles for Abbeville because Dixie does not have a wrestling team.
Chandler, who is currently a freshman on Lander’s wrestling team, has worked with Davis to prepare for the wrestling postseason. The two brothers worked on moves specifically for a match against Barfield.
Abbeville’s Luke Evans took second at 195 pounds. Evans fell by pin to Joseph Lawson of North Charleston.
Ninety Six’s Maddox takes state in first appearanceNo one saw Daulton Maddox coming.
Even though Maddox owns more than 100 career wins for the Wildcats, injuries have kept him from making it count at the state tournament.
Maddox won by 5-4 decision in the 138-pound match, ending two years of poor luck and capping his high school career in a joyous way.
“It was all adrenaline,” Maddox said. “I could hear him breathing heavy. When he put me on my back, it was a little scary. But as soon as I got back on top I knew I could finish it.”
Because of Maddox’s injuries the past two years, no one knew his ability. Lemmons said he calls him the “silent assassin” because he doesn’t say much during practices.
“They told me that all year, that no one knew who I was,” Maddox said. “I was OK with it and I had to work that much harder. I like it when they don’t really know who I am.”
At 145 pounds, Ninety Six senior Chance Hewett took second. He fell by pin to Roman Wadford of Timberland.
Emerald’s Noah Moore takes second at 138 poundsEmerald senior Noah Moore fell short in his attempt for a third state title when he ran into another two-time state champion in West-Oak’s Matthew Williams.
Moore lost by tech fall after Williams outscored him 17-2 in the second period.
“I had to battle in the finals,” Moore said. “I wrestled my hardest, followed the gameplan. The better guy won, and I’m happy. I’m happy with how I wrestled.”
Moore’s brother, Koby Moore, and many more teammates accompanied him over the weekend. Noah said he will have great memories of wrestling for Emerald.
“I think the biggest takeaway that I’m going to have from wrestling is the camaraderie that we had and the lifelong friendships we’ve had and how the sport of wrestling brings everyone together,” Noah said.
Senior heavyweight Bryson Jones took fourth for the Vikings. At 160 pounds, Justin Goode lost in his second consolation match Saturday afternoon.