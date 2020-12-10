Standout performances from wrestlers at Emerald, Ninety Six and Greenwood in recent years have turned the Lakelands into a strong area for high school wrestling talent.
While many talented wrestlers from 2019 moved on, a number of Lakelands teams remain contenders at the state level. Here are the top wrestlers to watch this winter.
Adam Clinemyer — Greenwood
Greenwood had an outstanding year in 2019, with Carter Anderson winning the state championship at 106 pounds and Jaqion Williams took third at state in the 138-pound class.
Since Anderson and Williams graduated, Clinemyer is the only returning state qualifier for the Eagles. He will be a key factor for Greenwood his senior year, which comes alongside the Eagles' move down to Class 4A. Class 4A is set to be an extremely competitive classification in 2020.
Cameron Gordon — Emerald
Cameron Gordon took fourth at state in the 285-pound class last year, and he will be the leader of a young Vikings team this season. Emerald will start the season ranked 12th in the state.
Justin Goode, at 160 pounds, also qualified for state last year. Like many of Emerald's wrestlers, Goode started out as a raw talent and turned quickly into one of the team's best competitors.
Cale Mack — Greenwood Christian
Cale Mack is only a junior this year, entering 2020 as the SCISA Class 1A reigning state champ at 160 pounds. He will compete at 170 pounds this season.
Although Greenwood Christian will lose two state placers from last season in Luke Ergle and Blane Shirley, the Hawks have retained talent. Heavyweight Will Moore took second at state last year and junior Ethan Connor will likely be the top dog at 138 pounds.
Martavis Mason — Ninety Six
The outstanding high school wrestling career of Cody Fleming overshadowed Martavis Mason's ability last season. Now Fleming has graduated, and Mason can carry the torch at 220 pounds. Mason won a junior varsity and middle school state championship.
Fleming is a giant loss for Ninety Six, and another state champion in Daulton Maddox has also graduated. The Wildcats will be young in age but not experience. The five freshmen moving into Ninety Six's lineup this season each have at least three years of wrestling experience.
Luke Evans — Abbeville
Luke Evans lost in two consecutive state championship matches, once his sophomore year at 170 pounds and last year at 195 pounds. Evans will be motivated to turn that around in 2020.
Aside from Evans, Abbeville returns three more state qualifiers in Brady Crabb, Addison Nickles and Mason Price.
Davis Smalley — Dixie
As the younger brother of four-time state champ Chandler Smalley, Davis Smalley was under pressure for his freshman year.
Davis passed the test with flying colors, winning the 106-pound state title by pin.
This season, Davis will compete on Dixie's new wrestling team. He competed for Abbeville last year because Dixie did not have a wrestling team.