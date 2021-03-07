Lakelands high school wrestlers fared well at Saturday's individual state championships at Dreher High School in Columbia.
Ninety Six had seven qualifiers, and sophomore Martavis Mason captured a state title in the 220-pound weight class. Mason defeated Abbeville's Addison Nickles in the finals of the Class 1A/2A division.
David Fonseca was third at 285, Haydon Waters was fourth at 120, Frank Taylor was fourth at 152 and Justin Roberts was fourth at 170. PJ Rushron (160) and Noah Kessler (132) were also qualifiers for the Wildcats.
In the Class 4A division, Greenwood High had three qualifiers: Jacob Smith, Adam Clinemyer and Ethan Richardson. Smith took second place at 113 and Clinemyer took third at 132.
Emerald's Cameron Gordon took third place at 285 in the Class 3A competition.
Abbeville High had two qualifiers: Nickles and Brady Crabb. Nickles placed second at 220.
Dixie's one qualifier, Davis Smalley, took second place at 106.