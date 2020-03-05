Two teams from the Lakelands won state championship last year, and both schools, Ninety Six and Dixie, appear poised to defend their titles as the high school softball season draws near.
Here are the top players in the area to watch this season.
Jenna Chaudoin — GreenwoodChaudoin has pitched for Greenwood since she was in middle school. Her final year in a Greenwood uniform starts as the team looks to have one of its best seasons in several years.
Chaudoin had a 3.56 ERA last season. She pitched 114 innings and struck out 166 batters.
This year, Chaudoin is one of several seniors on the Greenwood team who will be playing softball in college. She has signed with Webber International.
The Eagles didn’t graduate any players from last season, and Chaudoin will aim to spearhead a season of high expectations.
Lauralee Scott — EmeraldBack for her junior year, Scott aims to continue breaking new ground for the Vikings.
The Vikings made history with a playoff win in Scott’s freshman year, but some growing pains last spring saw the Vikings exit the playoffs after two games.
Scott is one of the most powerful and efficient pitchers in the area. She struck out 121 batters in only 80 innings played last season. She is the linchpin of the Vikings’ offense, too, finishing last season batting a .406 average.
Jessica Rearden
— Greenwood ChristianA senior this year, Rearden is coming off a season in which she led the Hawks to a 14-6-1 record and a playoff berth.
Rearden joins Hannah Patterson as program leaders this season. Greenwood Christian has already claimed a win against Whitmire to open the season.
Gracie Lollis — Ninety SixAs a freshman last season, Lollis claimed the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year award. She led Ninety Six, which won the Class 2A state championship, with a .466 batting average. She drove in 39 runs and hit four home runs.
Lollis was the Region 2-2A Player of the Year last season and was named All-State.
This season, Lollis will continue to be a member of a formidable top of the lineup for the Wildcats. The Wildcats graduated two seniors, but keeps the core of the team intact.
Reghan Steifle — AbbevilleSteifle pitched a no-hitter against Fox Creek last season, then carried Abbeville to a playoff run that extended to the Upper State bracket.
The Panthers will need Steifle at her best to challenge Ninety Six again. She pitched 111 innings last year, striking out 151 batters.
Caylee Brown — DixieBrown pitched a perfect game in the first round of the playoffs last year, then mowed through batters for the rest of the playoffs to help the Hornets win a Class 1A state championship.
Oh yeah, and she was a seventh-grader.
Brown figures to excel some more with Dixie this year, which is set up well to defend its state title. The team graduated only two seniors from last year’s team.
Brown had a 1.12 ERA last season. At the plate, she had a .393 batting average.